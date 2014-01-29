Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed on Thursday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for students on Thursday, Jan. 30 due to weather and road conditions.

District leaders have been in communication with city and county staff all day gathering information about roads throughout the county.

"While major thoroughfares are clear, many neighborhoods remain unsafe for school buses," officials said. "City and county transportation staff will work throughout the evening and morning to clear secondary roads."



CMS says safety is its top priority, so "we made this decision in partnership with local city and county transportation staff. We appreciate our partnership with local city and county leaders to help keep our students safe."



All after-school and athletic events are canceled for Jan. 30. The make-up day is Monday, Feb. 17.