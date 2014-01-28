Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed on Wednesday - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday, Jan. 29 due to the winter storm.

District leaders have been checking road conditions and while many roads are clear, many roads across the county remain icy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

