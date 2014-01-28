Charlotte schools closed Wednesday, district defends weather decision

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) will be closed for students on Wednesday, Jan. 29 due to the winter storm.

District leaders say they have been checking road conditions and while many roads are clear, many roads across the county remain icy.

"We made this decision in consultation with law enforcement officials, city and county staff and CMS transportation," district officials said. "This decision was made in the best interest of all students and employees."

All after-school and athletic events are canceled.

The make-up day for Jan. 29 is Tuesday, Feb. 18.

On Tuesday, the district defended its decision to wait until around 11:30 Tuesday morning to make a decision about an early dismissal. Other school districts made a decision much earlier than CMS did.

CMS Superintendent Dr. Heath Morrison wanted to keep students in class learning as long as possible. He said the challenge was making a call before seeing the snow fall.

"As the models started to show that precipitation would hit around 3 or 4 o'clock," Morrison said. "We knew our schools that got out later would not be able to complete their runs because of heavy precipitation, so we made the call as late as we could reasonably make it."

Some CMS parents thought that was too late to make a decision.

"I think last night," CMS Parent Alison Montgomery said. "They should have made that decision."

Other parents say the late notice inconvenienced them when it came to pick up their children.

"It was kind of nerve racking," CMS Parent Kim Cook said. "Getting here - not having enough warning."

