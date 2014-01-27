Charlotte officer indicted in deadly shooting case - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte officer indicted in deadly shooting case

By Chris Dyches, Digital
Connect

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted a Charlotte police officer on voluntary manslaughter charges in the deadly shooting from September 2013.

MORE INFO: Click here for more information on this story.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly