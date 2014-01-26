Firefighters: Car crashes into woods, minor injuries - | WBTV Charlotte

Firefighters: Car crashes into woods, minor injuries

Courtesy of the Huntersville Fire Department Courtesy of the Huntersville Fire Department
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A single car crashed into woods on Asbury Chapel Road at Autumncrest Road according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Firefighters say only one person was in the car and is going to be okay.

Police have not released the cause of this wreck.

North Mecklenburg Rescue assisted with the crash.

