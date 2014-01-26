Vybez band stops by WBTV studios

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Vybez band stopped by the WBTV News studio sunday morning to perform a cover of Drake's "Going Home" and "Better Find Your Loving."

The group formed about one year ago when Music Director, Brandon Rushen, and Saxophone player, Collin Williams, decided to start a group. Prior to its formation, they both served in the Army band for about 5 years.

Vybez band performs every Sunday at Tropix Bar Lounge located at 4701 N. Tryon Charlotte, N.C.

Band Members include:

Brandon Rushen: Music Director and Bass Player

John Walker: Keyboard

Collin Williams: Sax

Kofi Washington: Drums

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.