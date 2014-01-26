Shots fired in parking lot of Charlotte nightclub - | WBTV Charlotte

Shots fired in parking lot of Charlotte nightclub

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of Level, a nightclub on North Caldwell Street.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but a car was hit by bullets.

WBTV crews saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg police collecting shell casings and taking pictures of the crime scene.

Police say they are investigating to determine exactly what happened.

 

