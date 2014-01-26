Woman shot in the face in West Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Man wanted after girlfriend shot in face

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an early morning shooting on Northstream Drive. Police say they believe the victim was shot by her boyfriend.

MEDIC says a woman was rushed to the hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries, after sustaining a gunshot wound to her face.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

