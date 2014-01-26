Two snacks to enjoy during "The Big Game"

It is a battle for the best Super Bowl snack.

On one side the owners of Toppers Pizza put together their newest creation. To make the Loaded Tot-zza™ you need ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, tater tots, bacon and green onions with drizzles of nacho cheese. Then bake it in a 450 degree oven.

On the other side, the folks from Buffalo Wings and Rings shared their recipe for Bourbon BBQ wings. all you need for those are chicken wings, bourbon BBQ (a bourbon molasses wing sauce and glaze), cayenne pepper, garlic, chipotle pepper, and paprika. These are baked in a 350 degree oven until crispy.

Kristen and Ashley helped to make both snacks on WBTV News Sunday Morning.

