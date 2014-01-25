Charlotte Fire says home has heavy frontal damage after fire

Follow us on Twitter

One family has been displaced after a fire broke out just before 5:00 p.m. on Woodknoll Drive on Saturday.

Firefighters say the home received heavy frontal damage.

31 firefighters responded to the home and it took 36 minutes to control the fire.

Firefighters say nobody was hurt.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

Charlotte Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

