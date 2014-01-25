Large brush fire burns by woods in Huntersville

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

Photo courtesy of The Huntersville Fire Department

A large brush fire broke out on Allison Ferry Road off Neck Road Saturday afternoon in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Bill Suthard, Huntersville Fire Department official said "we had some high winds and low relative humidity, perfect formula for an outside fire,"

Suthard told WBTV firefighters quickly cut off the fire before it reached any houses.

Long Creek Fire Department and NC the Forestry Service assisted with the brush fire.

Huntersville Fire Department says there is a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The warning means wind and low relative humidity will create ideal fire conditions.

Huntersville Fire is asking people to avoid all outside fires on Saturday.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.