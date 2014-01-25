CFD says large brush fire broke out on Rabbit Ridge Road

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

A large brush fire broke out at the 11600 block of Rabbit Ridge Road on Saturday just before 2:00 p.m. according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

18 firefighters responded and had the fire knockdown in ten minutes, firefighters say.

Charlotte Fire says nobody was hurt.

Firefighters have not released a cause of the fire.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.