Record number shows up for Blowing Rock's Polar Plunge

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

A record 112 people showed up to support people jumping into the freezing water of Chetola Lake in Blowing Rock on Saturday.

Community members braved the water as part of the 2014 Polar Plunge at the Winterfest Celebration.

Officials say the Plunge raised money for The Watauga Humane Society and the Western Youth Network.

WBTV's own John Carter was the emcee of the event.

Meteorologist Ashley Batey made the jump into the water.

Tweets and pictures of Ashley's experience on her twitter page @AshleyBatey.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.

