CFD: 1 unit displaced in apartment fire

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

Charlotte Fire says one unit was displaced in an apartment fire on Falls Creek Lane on Saturday.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. and nobody was injured, CFD says.

27 firefighters responded and controlled the incident in less than thirty minutes.

Charlotte Fire is investigating the cause of the incident.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.