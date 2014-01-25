Fire breaks out at vacant house, firefighters say

Like us on Facebook

A fire broke out at a vacant house at 206 Lander Street around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Charlotte Fire says nobody was injured.

Most of the damage was at the back of the house and the roof, firefighters say.

27 firefighters responded and it took about 45 minutes to control the fire according to Charlotte Fire.

Firefighters say they are still investigating where the fire started and it's cause.

MEDIC responded to the fire but did not transport.

