Winter weather poses self-defense challenges

Winter weather poses specific challenges when it comes to self-defense. Heavy coats and slippery surfaces can hamper your movement if you're attacked.

Self-defense expert Amber Staklinski of Fit-To-Fight in Charlotte says a few simple precautions can keep you ready to react.

She says wearing a coat that is not too tight allows freedom of movement, while wearing gloves means you don't have to keep your hands in your pocket.

Staklinski also advises keeping scarves tucked in to jackets so there's nothing hanging loose which could be grabbed by an attacker.



Staklinski and Andre Herbert of Fit-To-Fight are conducting a Krav Maga self-defense seminar Saturday, February 1 at 10 a.m. The program is an introduction to their self-defense program. There is no fee but organizers request a $10 donation.

For more information, visit fit-to-fight.com.