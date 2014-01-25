Coach Lamonte: Overcoming Giants - | WBTV Charlotte

Coach Lamonte: Overcoming Giants

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Coach LaMonte was back this weekend to talk about "Overcoming Giants: S.T.O.N.E."

Here's the acronym:

S: Start running, start confronting

T: Trade negative to positive

O: Optimism is your greatest partner

N: Neglect no small thing

E: Expectation is faith in overdrive

Contact Coach at Coach@CoachLaMonte.com.

 

