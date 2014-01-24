Charlotte will not submit bid to host the Republican National Convention

The City of Charlotte will not submit a bid to host the Republican National Convention in 2016, according to a joint statement from the city and the governor's office.

"There is no question that we have the talent, resources, and facilities to carry out a successful convention. The Democratic National Convention was evidence of that," Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon stated in the release.

The mayor goes on to state that the city has not ruled out a possible bid for the RNC in 2020.

"However, at this point, we feel that the most responsible and prudent course of action is to step back and possibly set our sights on the Convention in 2020, thereby giving us, our community, and corporate partners adequate time to prepare," he said.

Governor McCrory added, "The human and financial investment needed in a short time cycle can best be used on other travel and tourism initiatives to continue successful efforts to grow jobs and the economy in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina. I applaud Mayor Cannon for his thorough assessment."

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.