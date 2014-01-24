Why is car insurance important for your new Toyota?

Buying a new vehicle is a big deal, as it's one of the largest investments you'll make. This is why it's smart to protect your asset with car insurance. We know it can be a pain to pay the insurance fees; however, there are a ton of benefits that come along with it! Having the right coverage for your new Toyota in N Charlotte can save you a lot of money and stress in the long run.





Why should you have car insurance for your new Toyota in N Charlotte?



Having coverage for your new Toyota is extremely important! You can't get car insurance at our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte; however, we're always here to help you make the right decisions when it comes to your new Toyota! This is why we're sharing reasons you should arm yourself with car insurance.



It's the law: Drivers in all 50 states are required to have car insurance by the law! This is a good enough reason as any to get the coverage you need, as being caught without it can carry some serious consequences!





Protect your new Toyota: Whether you bought a new Toyota or used car in N Charlotte, you're going to want to protect your investment. Without it, you can end up losing your entire investment on your vehicle and more!

Save your money: The costs associated with a car accident can add up to thousands of dollars. With the right coverage, your insurance company will pay for most of it. If uninsured, you would be stuck with the bill.



Less stress: There are so many things to worry about when you're involved in a car accident. Having the right coverage can alleviate some of this stress and you can get your vehicle to our Collision Center in N Charlotte quickly to get the auto repairs you need!





Choosing the right car insurance for your new Toyota near Charlotte



Not only is it important to have car insurance, it's also important to have the right type of coverage. Not all insurance plans cover expenses such as theft, medical bills, auto repairs and more, which is why you should explore all of your options before making a decision! Here are just a few of the coverage plans typically available:



Liability Insurance: Liability covers the cost of damages only for the other parties involved in an accident that you're at fault for.



Collision Coverage: This level of coverage will pay for your vehicle's repairs or pay you the value of your vehicle if the repair costs exceed the value.



Comprehensive Coverage: This will cover you if anything were to happen to your vehicle not related to a collision such as weather damage or theft. This type of insurance is typically required when you have a loan on your vehicle.



