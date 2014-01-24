Toyota of N Charlotte shares the warning signs of engine trouble!

If you're like the average American, then you most likely depend on your vehicle in order to get from A to Z. Like most drivers, you probably know how important it is to take care of your ride, too! Staying on top of routine auto service in Charlotte is an easy way to help your vehicle last longer and deliver the kind of performance you want.



However, sometimes the unexpected happens leaving you stranded on the side of the road and wondering why steam is coming from underneath the hood of your car. Here are some warning signs to pay attention to so that you can hopefully avoid expensive auto repairs down the line by taking care of auto service in Charlotte right when a problem arises!



Avoid expensive auto repairs with these engine warning signs!

Regular oil changes are one habit to keep up because it can help a driver avoid more costly car repairs in the future. However, sometimes things may go awry even when you stay on top of the fluid maintenance your car needs. Here are some signs that will alert you if your car needs some additional auto service in Charlotte taken care of sooner rather than later!



How does it handle?



Generally speaking, driving your car should be a smooth experience. This means no jerking, stalling, popping and locking. If you notice your car is having a tough time accelerating, or isn't delivering the smooth driving experience it's supposed to, then the spark plugs could be going bad, the fuel filter or fuel lines could be clogged, or the main computer may even be malfunctioning in some way! The best thing to do is bring it in to our Toyota Service Center as soon as you can. This way the issues can be addressed as soon as possible.



Do you hear strange sounds?



Most trips aren't completely silent. At the very least you'll probably hear some noise from the highway when you're driving down the road! However, you shouldn't be hearing any tapping or popping. This could mean there's something wrong with the engine's cylinders. Similarly, you shouldn't be startled by any grinding noises when you turn on your car. If this happens when you first start the engine, or when the gears are shifting, don't hesitate to bring your ride in for some auto service to get the engine and transmission checked out!



Take care of your engine and car with auto service in Charlotte!

Taking care of routine auto service in Orlando can sometimes be stressful, but it doesn't have to be! Staying on top of routine maintenance is one way to get peace of mind about your vehicle. We also offer Toyota Service Coupons to help drivers manage the costs when it comes to caring for their ride!



Remember, if you have a question about caring for your car or are unsure if it needs some attention, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Call our Service Department at (888) 378-1214 to make an appointment, or to ask any questions you may have!



