Make towing easier with these Toyota of N Charlotte tips!

Did you recently get a tough new Toyota in N Charlotte? If so, then you might want to make sure you have all the knowledge and equipment necessary so that you're ready to move heavy cargo in a moment's notice!
Clearly drivers have many different options to consider when it comes to taking home a Toyota that can tow heavy weights. Whether you're interested in taking home a versatile SUV like the Toyota 4Runner, or prefer the more standard option of a truck like the Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte, there are some tips that are important to consider no matter what tough ride you're driving!
If you've never gotten behind the wheel of a new Toyota in N Charlotte planning to tow a trailer behind it, then there are a few factors that should be remembered when you're driving.
Proceed with Caution
Just like you need to drive differently in bad weather, drivers should operate their vehicle differently if they have a trailer hooked up to it. Most drivers are recommended to drive no faster than 55 mph when they're towing something; in some states, it's even against the law to go faster! If the weather is rough, or the road you're on isn't smooth, then it's best to drive about 10 mph under the posted speed limit to be safe.
Auto Service
Whether your new car is the latest model-year, or if you opted to get a vehicle that is a more advanced new Toyota trim-level, it's important to make sure that all of its routine maintenance is taken care of. One form of auto service that's important to get checked out is brake service in N Charlotte. The brakes can be one part of a vehicle that undergoes the most pressure when towing, so making sure they're in proper working order is important!
Spare Parts
Most vehicles automatically come with a spare tire, but this isn't always the case with trailers. Before you start a journey, it's a good idea to make sure that there's both a spare tire and a wheel hub on hand in case the trailer gets a flat.
Do you have a lot of heavy cargo that needs to be moved soon? The good news is you're not limited in options.
Ready to take your new Toyota out for a spin, and to use it to tow some heavy cargo? We're here to help make the process easy! Visit us at 13429 Statesville Road to pick out a Toyota that can meet your towing needs today!
Google
Return Home
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.