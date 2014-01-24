Make towing easier with these Toyota of N Charlotte tips!

Did you recently get a tough new Toyota in N Charlotte? If so, then you might want to make sure you have all the knowledge and equipment necessary so that you're ready to move heavy cargo in a moment's notice!



Clearly drivers have many different options to consider when it comes to taking home a Toyota that can tow heavy weights. Whether you're interested in taking home a versatile SUV like the Toyota 4Runner, or prefer the more standard option of a truck like the Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte, there are some tips that are important to consider no matter what tough ride you're driving!



Use your Toyota to tow with confidence and ease!

If you've never gotten behind the wheel of a new Toyota in N Charlotte planning to tow a trailer behind it, then there are a few factors that should be remembered when you're driving.



Proceed with Caution



Just like you need to drive differently in bad weather, drivers should operate their vehicle differently if they have a trailer hooked up to it. Most drivers are recommended to drive no faster than 55 mph when they're towing something; in some states, it's even against the law to go faster! If the weather is rough, or the road you're on isn't smooth, then it's best to drive about 10 mph under the posted speed limit to be safe.



Auto Service



Whether your new car is the latest model-year, or if you opted to get a vehicle that is a more advanced new Toyota trim-level, it's important to make sure that all of its routine maintenance is taken care of. One form of auto service that's important to get checked out is brake service in N Charlotte. The brakes can be one part of a vehicle that undergoes the most pressure when towing, so making sure they're in proper working order is important!



Spare Parts



Most vehicles automatically come with a spare tire, but this isn't always the case with trailers. Before you start a journey, it's a good idea to make sure that there's both a spare tire and a wheel hub on hand in case the trailer gets a flat.



Enjoy towing with your new Toyota in N Charlotte!

Do you have a lot of heavy cargo that needs to be moved soon? The good news is you're not limited in options.



The Toyota RAV4 can tow up to 1,500 pounds!



The new Toyota Sequoia is luxurious, and can also tow over 7,000 pounds.



Seating up to 8 people, advanced trim-levels of the Toyota Highlander can also tow up to 5,000 pounds.



The Toyota Tundra has towed a space shuttle before, and it can easily move over 10,000 pounds!



The Toyota Tacoma is a family-friendly choice and also tow a minimum of 3,500 pounds.

Ready to take your new Toyota out for a spin, and to use it to tow some heavy cargo? We're here to help make the process easy! Visit us at 13429 Statesville Road to pick out a Toyota that can meet your towing needs today!



