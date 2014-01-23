Hoodies and Halloween masks

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hoodies, Halloween masks and well-choreographed precision for two men who robbed a local convenience store.

The Quick Shoppe on Wilkinson Boulevard sits next door to a car wash. From surveillance at the car wash, we can see two men park and get out of a dark 4-door sedan-- possibly a Crown Vic or Mercury. They quickly walk the long way around before entering their intended target.

Once inside, they strike.

"Real aggressive, real aggressive," says CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson.

One of the men sticks a gun at the check-out clerk. The other hurries past a frightened employee.

"The lady who was working behind the counter where the food was, she was startled. I guess people walk up to the counter to get food, but they don't ever walk behind the counter."

One goes behind the counter to clean out the cash while the other stand guard nearby. It's well choreographed and the pair appears experienced in the act of robbery.

They were disguised and wasted little time cleaning out the til

Can you help stop this gun team? Call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 and you could earn some extra cash without having to leave your name.

