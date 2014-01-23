Kids "ponder" a world without handwriting

Like us on Facebook

January 23rd marks National Handwriting Day. The occasion was created in 1977 by the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association to encourage the continuation of the art of writing by hand.

With today's technology, some people can go weeks without writing a single thing by hand.

We visited our favorite Kindergarten classroom at Invest Collegiate Charter School to find out what 5-year-old's think of pencil and paper, as opposed to the electronic way.

Their responses, as usual, are priceless. Check out the video for a smile.

