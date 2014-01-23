Charlotte Symphony Orchestra introduces children to great music

It is a type of music that most children aren't exposed to on daily basis but one members of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra want them to hear.

Thus, the Lollipops concert. It will be directed by new assistant conductor Roger Kalia.

Kalia visited WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about what kids can expect to hear and learn at the concert on February 1st, and about his new role with the Symphony.

