Product testing: Potato Express

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

The only bad thing about eating a baked potato is the amount of time it takes to make sure the potato is cooked.

The Potato Express microwave cooker promises to change that by perfectly cooking a baked potato in 4 minutes.

Kristen and Ashley gave it a try on WBTV News Saturday Morning. They purchased the Potato Express at the As Seen on TV Store at Carolina Place Mall for $12.99.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.