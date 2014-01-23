Three fires reported at same address in Gaston Co.

Firefighters from Crowder's Mountain Fire & Rescue, and Union Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire, vehicle fire, and brush fire Wednesday evening in Gaston County.

At 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 22, both departments received a dispatch of a reported storage building on fire at 1080 Monta Vista Drive in Gastonia, according to the release from Crowder's Mountain Fire & Rescue.



Crews arrived on the scene and witnessed a storage building fully involved with fire, a vehicle beside the building fully involved with fire, and brush burning from the blaze.



A total of 15 personnel and 4 apparatus battled the flames until all three fires were extinguished in approximately 15 minutes.



The fire caused substantial damage to the building and vehicle, and burned a half of acre of property.

The Gaston County Fire Investigations Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.