Three fires reported at same address in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Firefighters from Crowder's Mountain Fire & Rescue, and Union Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire, vehicle fire, and brush fire Wednesday evening in Gaston County.

At 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 22, both departments received a dispatch of a reported storage building on fire at 1080 Monta Vista Drive in Gastonia, according to the release from Crowder's Mountain Fire & Rescue.
 
Crews arrived on the scene and witnessed a storage building fully involved with fire, a vehicle beside the building fully involved with fire, and brush burning from the blaze.
 
A total of 15 personnel and 4 apparatus battled the flames until all three fires were extinguished in approximately 15 minutes.
 
The fire caused substantial damage to the building and vehicle, and burned a half of acre of property.

The Gaston County Fire Investigations Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire.

