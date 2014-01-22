VIDEO: Time lapse from Blowing Rock to Lenoir - | WBTV Charlotte

VIDEO: Time lapse from Blowing Rock to Lenoir

By Chris Dyches, Digital
BLOWING ROCK, NC (WBTV) -

WBTV's Kristen Hampton spent Wednesday morning freezing in Blowing Rock, NC where wind chills were below zero.

On her way back to Charlotte, Kristen set up her camera for the drive home.

What a difference ten miles, 2,700 feet in elevation can make.

Take a look!

