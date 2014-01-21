Recipe: Quick and Easy Crepes

Like us on Facebook

Have an urge to satisfy your sweet tooth?

WBTV News at Noon was joined by a student from Johnson & Wales University.

Matt Rodgers shares a recipe for quick and easy crepes!

Crepes

1 cup flour

2 eggs

½ cup milk

½ cup water

¼ tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. melted butter

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until smooth, then pre-heat a nonstick pan on medium heat. Once the pan is heated, pour ¼ cup of the mixture into the pan and tilt the pan going in a circle to spread the crepe mixture evenly. Once the crepe has cooked, flip and cook on the other side for an additional 5-7 seconds.

