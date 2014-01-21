WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Congratulations Panthers

­

"My heart's broken…but not forever…'cause we're going to be back!

That sums up how many Panthers fans felt after the team's loss to San Francisco in their first playoff game in five years.

After an impressive comeback season, fans across the Carolinas were fired up with the possibility of the Big Cats going all the way.

Team colors were everywhere, and support for the team loud and proud.

Three loses early on had many speculating Coach Rivera might be out of a job. But a 10-game winning streak turned all of that around.

Now there's talk he could be Coach of the Year.

We would like to congratulate the team on a hard-fought 12-5 season.

They did not give up…did not back down…and played some of the best football we've seen in many years.

Panther's Pride is bruised…but it's not beaten.

We went farther than any analyst expected…and fans' passion for the team is stronger than it's been in a long time.

Many agree what happens NEXT is more important than the disappointment of the playoff loss.

Here's to next season…and to all the possibilities it brings.

"Way to go Panthers. We love you!"

