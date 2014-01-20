Books Honoring MLK Day - Arden McLaughlin

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

Arden McLaughlin with the Public Library of Mecklenburg County was live on WBTV News At Noon on Monday to share books in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman by Ernest J. Gaines

The Freshwater Road by Denise Nicholas

A Mercy by Toni Morrison

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All Rights Reserved.