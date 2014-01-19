Wrong way accident on I-77 sends two to hospital

Like us on Facebook

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a wrong-way accident at Interstate 77 and the John Belk Freeway.

Police say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a wrong way driver was coming off John Belk Freeway when their vehicle collided with another car head-on. Police say alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor in the accident.

Medic says two patients were transported from the scene to CMC-Main with non life-threatening injuries.

Two lanes of I-77 Northbound were closed while the accident was being cleared.

Highway patrol is still investigating.

