Recipe: New Year's Resolution Omelette

The folks at Toast Cafe say you simply need a few ingredients to make a healthy omelette that can hold up to your New Year's Resolution.

-2 eggs

-Pitted Split Avocado

-Jack Cheese

-Pico de Gallo

-Cajun Spices

They shared their recipe on WBTV News Sunday Morning.

Toast Cafe has several locations around the area. For more information on where to find them, click here.

