Woman distracted by GPS hits CMPD car, officers say

Police say a woman distracted by her GPS hit a marked police car on Saturday just before 1 p.m.

Officer Thronell Little was exiting off of I-277 onto east 6th Street when a woman struck the left corner of his car in the intersection.

Jamie Aigner was traveling in the left lane of north McDowell Street and admitted to being distracted by her GPS when she entered the intersection of east 6th Street and north McDowell Street according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say Aigner entered the intersection while the traffic signal displayed a red light.

CMPD says the police vehicle was pushed into a Nissan Frontier that was stopped at a red light on north McDowell Street at east 6th Street.

The driver and the three-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.

Police say Officer Little was taken to Presbyterian Main by MEDIC but is expected to be okay.

Aigner refused medical treatment at the scene, officers say.

CMPD says they cited Aigner for failing to stop for the red light.



Speed and alcohol use are not factors for the crash.



Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Sammis (704-336-8862), who is leading the investigation.

