Comedian Tammy Pescaelli headlines at Charlotte's Laugh for the Cure

People are gathering in uptown on Saturday night to raise money for breast cancer research.

Organizers say this year's Laugh for the Cure will feature comedian Tammy Pescaelli at the Knight Theatre.

WBTV's own Molly Grantham will be MCing the event.

WBTV's General Manager Nick Simonette will be honored at the event.

People will also be participating in a silent auction before the show.

All proceeds go to benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.