Police charge man in connection to smash-and-grabs

Police arrested Darris Lavar Fulwiley, 39, in connection to several smash-and-grabs on Thursday according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say Fulwiley smashed the window of a car in December and stole a purse while it was parked at the Harbor Inn Restaurant.

In January, officers say three cars had their windows smashed at 8100 block of Old Mallard Creek Road while they were parked at University City YMCA.

Victims reported laptops were taken from inside cars before the suspect fled the scene.

Police say they arrested Fulwiley on Griers Grove Road at his home.

Fulwiley is charged with four counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, four counts of larceny, and four counts of damage to property according to CMPD.

