Man shoots at officers while children in home, police say

A Northern Mecklenburg County man has been arrested after firing a gun following an argument with his wife.

Cornelius police were called to Peninsula Cove Lane in Cornelius just after 11 p.m. Friday night in reference to a domestic assault where a husband struck his wife.

Police say when they met the victim outside the home, the suspect fired shots at them from inside while two young children were upstairs.

Police say they arrested Charles McKinley Saine and charged him with assault on a female, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault in the presence of a minor, and resisting arrest.

Saine was arrested after a brief scuffle, police say.

Saine was taken to the hospital to treat a minor head injury according Cornelius Police.

Responding investigators and the children were not injured, officers say.

Police say Saine's wife did not require treatment.

The Davidson Police Department and the Mooresville Police Department assisted with the investigation.

