Recipe: Roasted tomato and garlic soup

Bruce Moffett of Stagioni joined WBTV Saturday Morning to cook up a roasted tomato and garlic soup.

Recipe:

4 Stewed Roma Tomatoes

4 oz Roasted Garlic

3 oz Salt

1 oz Sugar

1 cup of White Wine

1 tsp Tobasco

12 large Basil Leaves

8 oz Extra Virgin olive oil

Combine all the ingredients expect EVOO in a large pot. Bring to a slow simmer stirring occasionally for about 30 minutes. Use a stick butter and slowly add the olive oil until it is emulsified and the soup starts to thicken and look almost creamy. Strain through a fine strainer and adjust the seasoning to taste.

 

 

 

