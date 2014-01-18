New Toyota FT-1 sports car revealed!

New Toyota FT-1 concept car revealed!
If you love sporty vehicles, then you might be excited to learn that Toyota is in the process of creating even more sporty options for drivers to choose from! A whole new concept sports car has been revealed at the 2014 North American International Auto Show, and it's already receiving quite a bit of positive attention. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership was excited to learn about it, and we've got the details to share with you right here!
A lot of thought went into the development and design of this new Toyota, which we hope will make an appearance at our N Charlotte Toyota dealership in the future. It was designed in such a way that would make it hard for drivers to pass up, and we think that it definitely has a lot of stylish options to offer!
These are only a few of the highlights that this exciting concept car has to deliver, too. There's even more it has for drivers to enjoy, like a wrap-around display and high-powered engine!
We can't wait to see if the Toyota FT-1 will be arriving at our dealership in the future, and what it will feel like to drive it! If you want to find a sporty car to enjoy today, you don't have to wait on this concept car! We have more than one Toyota that comes with sporty features, and don't forget about the new Scion near Charlotte we have for you to drive!
Want to check out the sporty options available today? Give us a call at (888) 883-3797, or stop by and see us at 13429 Statesville Road!
