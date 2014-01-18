Scion Monogram Series adds luxury to new Scion in N Charlotte!

If you want a unique vehicle, it's easy to find what you're looking for with our new Scion in N Charlotte. We have five models to choose from including the N Charlotte Scion tC, Scion xB, Scion FR-S, Scion xD and Scion iQ, which each have something different to offer! However, if you want a vehicle that's truly one-of-a-kind, you're going to want a Scion Release Series! You may have your chance this year, as limited-edition new Scion are set to be released at part of the Scion Monogram Series! Each model in this series will include a ton of upgraded features that take them to a whole new level!
Before getting into the specifics of the Monogram Series, you may be wondering what a Scion Release Series is. Scion releases at least one limited edition series a year. These series include one or more customized new Scion with an array of features you wouldn't typically find in our models. They're also difficult to get your hands on, as they're produced in limited numbers. This rarity makes them all the more attractive! Here are some more advantages of a Scion Release Series:
Now that you're caught up, let's talk about the new Scion Release Series – the Scion Monogram Series! So far, this series includes three special-edition models – the N Charlotte Scion iQ, Scion FR-S and Scion tC.
The Scion iQ was the first model to join this series. It includes features such as a sporty rear spoiler, premium alloy wheels and a special two-tone exterior paint color with Black Currant Metallic and Classic Silver Metallic! This new Scion was released in October; however, they're extremely rare, as only 150 were produced.
To make this series even better, the N Charlotte Scion FR-S and Scion tC are set to join in February! These new Scion will bring sporty, yet luxurious options to the table and will include features such as:
Although we don't have the Monogram Series currently available at our Toyota Scion dealership, you never know when one can show up! Give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797 to check availability or view our inventory on our website. You can also visit us at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville.
