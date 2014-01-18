Toyota of N Charlotte launches new special event and new savings!



Are you looking for a new Toyota in NC? How about way to get a used car for a great price that still offers the style and features you want? At Toyota of N Charlotte, you can easily meet these goals! We've launched our Loan or Lease Release Event, and through this special limited-time event drivers are able to choose from an incredible selection of cars to find the one that works for them!



Besides a fantastic variety of affordable and stylish cars to choose from, there's also the possibility of LOWERING your monthly car payment through our special event, too. Who wouldn't want to take advantage of this opportunity!



Find a new Toyota in N Charlotte that works for you today!

If you're excited about taking home a new Toyota that could take care of your style preferences AND budget at the same time, then you'll want to swing by and check out the incredible vehicles we're offering through this special event. You'll love how many options there are to choose from!



New 2014 Toyota Corolla L (STK#: 4180143, automatic): The 2014 Toyota Corolla is featuring a whole new look, and it could be yours today for only $15,988*! What is it about this car that makes it an exciting option? Besides its sleeker and sportier appearance, it also comes with some amazing hi-tech features like Bluetooth technology!



New 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE (STK#: 3440218): If you need access to a lot of space, but also want to make sure that you have access to more durable features, it's hard to go wrong with the 2013 Toyota RAV4! This Toyota not only offers incredible style, but it's also able to seat up to five people AND tow 1,500 pounds! What's exciting is how affordable it is, too. $99 down delivers** on this SUV, and it's available for the low price of $20,588*!



New 2014 Toyota Tundra Dbl Cab (STK#: 4820032, 2WD, V6): If you know that you need to tow a lot of heavy cargo pretty regularly, then you probably need more capabilities than what an SUV can offer. That's where the 2014 Tundra in N Charlotte comes in handy! This amazing truck is available through our special event for only $23,988*, and it has a lot to offer. Not only does it deliver amazing style, but it can also tow over 6,000 pounds!

These are only a few of the new Toyota near Charlotte that are included during our special event. We also have used cars for drivers to choose from!



Find a new or used car in N Charlotte today!

If a used car is what you're interested in, you're sure to love the options that we have for you to consider. The used 2012 Toyota Corolla LE (STK#: P3401) is available for just $11,988*, and the used 2012 Toyota Camry LE (STK#: P3399) could be yours today for only $13,988*!



Whether you want a new Toyota or used car, we have lots of choices for you to explore. So don't wait to come and visit us to check them out! We're located at 16851 Statesville Road, and our Internet Sales Team can be reached at (888) 883-3797!





**Purchase: New 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE (4430) Stock # 3440218 for $20,588 at $350/mo. for 72 mos. 6.19% APR with approved credit through S.E.T.F. Minimum beacon score 700. $99 down plus tax, tag, registration & title. 72 monthly payments of $16.66 for every $1,000.00 borrowed.



*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title and $598.50 Dealer Fee. (*Administrative fee of $598.50), *in order to provide the highest quality service to our customers, this dealership charges and administrative fee in the amount of $598.50 in connection with the advertised sale or lease of a motor vehicle. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Limited non-factory warranty - see dealer for details. Prices good through Jan 28, 2014.



