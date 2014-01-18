Toyota of N Charlotte launches new special event and new savings!
Are you looking for a new Toyota in NC? How about way to get a used car for a great price that still offers the style and features you want? At Toyota of N Charlotte, you can easily meet these goals! We've launched our Loan or Lease Release Event, and through this special limited-time event drivers are able to choose from an incredible selection of cars to find the one that works for them!
Besides a fantastic variety of affordable and stylish cars to choose from, there's also the possibility of LOWERING your monthly car payment through our special event, too. Who wouldn't want to take advantage of this opportunity!
If you're excited about taking home a new Toyota that could take care of your style preferences AND budget at the same time, then you'll want to swing by and check out the incredible vehicles we're offering through this special event. You'll love how many options there are to choose from!
These are only a few of the new Toyota near Charlotte that are included during our special event. We also have used cars for drivers to choose from!
If a used car is what you're interested in, you're sure to love the options that we have for you to consider. The used 2012 Toyota Corolla LE (STK#: P3401) is available for just $11,988*, and the used 2012 Toyota Camry LE (STK#: P3399) could be yours today for only $13,988*!
Whether you want a new Toyota or used car, we have lots of choices for you to explore. So don't wait to come and visit us to check them out! We're located at 16851 Statesville Road, and our Internet Sales Team can be reached at (888) 883-3797!
*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title and $598.50 Dealer Fee. (*Administrative fee of $598.50), *in order to provide the highest quality service to our customers, this dealership charges and administrative fee in the amount of $598.50 in connection with the advertised sale or lease of a motor vehicle. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Limited non-factory warranty - see dealer for details. Prices good through Jan 28, 2014.
