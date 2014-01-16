Gun shot break in

Break-ins are common. Blast-ins are not. Yet twice this week, someone used a gun to blast their way into two Cook Out hamburger restaurants.

CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson watched surveillance video of the crime. "You can actually see him come up from the side of the store, and as he comes up, he pulls his gun out and shoots a couple rounds."

That's right, he shoots and breaks a glass window, then reaches in an unlocks the door of the Cook Out on Sardis Road North.

All this happened early in the morning, before the business opened. You can only imagine how startled the employees insider were when they heard the gunshots.

"He didn't assault him, didn't shoot at him, just kind of like forced his way in. And once he forced his way in, made him (the employee) go to the back, empty the safe, empty the cash registers and take all the money."

The entire break-in and robbery last less than one minute.

"He's totally hooded. Can't see him and his mask is covered and I think he's got gloves on and everything."

So what does a veteran detective learn about someone who shoots his way into a business to rob it?

"I think he knows the operation of the business, he knows they're closed, he knows what areas to target cause he knew to go shoot the glass out and push the latch, he knows that business or has some knowledge."

Detective Cuthbertson also believes the same crook robbed the Cook Out at Denver in Lincoln County earlier in the week.

If you have some knowledge of who this is, help get him off the streets. Call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. You could earn a reward up to $1,000 and you won't have to leave your name.

