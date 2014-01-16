Matthew Fisher-Davis having a great season

Butler High School basketball star Matthew Fisher-Davis is showing why he's headed to the next level.

The 6'5 shooting guard is having a great season thus far averaging 22 points per game and 12 rebounds for the 10-4 Bulldogs.

Next season, He will take his talents and his 3.2 GPA to Vanderbilt to play basketball and yes, the challenging academics at Vandy played in his decisions to go there. WBTV was there when he made the announcement.

Butler has a long history of producing some great Division One talent in basketball and Matthew just wants to continue to "pay it forward" to his teammates an future players.

He's very humble in the way he carries himself.

