If laughter is the best medicine, then Laugh for the Cure is where we all should be.

According to it's website, "Laugh For The Cure® (LFTC) is a grass-roots effort founded in 2002 in Charlotte, NC by a group of friends whose lives had each been touched by breast cancer. We founded the event to remember loved ones we'd lost, celebrate the survivors and help those in our community currently impacted by the disease. The event has grown into one of the most highly anticipated and unique fundraising events in Charlotte and is quickly spreading to cities across the country."

This year's event will be held Saturday, January 18th, at the Knight Theater in Uptown Charlotte.

Also honored that night will be the 2014 class of "Pink Tie Guys".

The headlining comedian is Tammy Pescatelli and she visited WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about the event, and give us all a little "medicine".

