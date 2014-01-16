Charlotte's MLK Holiday Parade

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

Charlotte's largest celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will step off at 11am on Saturday, January 18th from Tryon and 10th Streets.

More than 90 community organizations, marching bands, step and drill teams will participate.

For more information about the parade, click here.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.