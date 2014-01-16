Warning about free gift card scam

The North Carolina Attorney General's Office is warning of an up tick in the number of people reporting a recurring scam.

The Attorney General first sent out a warning about this a year ago.

Residents have reported receiving post cards in the mail which indicates they are eligible to get $100 dollars off at WalMart of Target if you call the number on the card.

The Attorney General's office says don't believe it because when you call the number, you're asked to use your credit or debit card number to pay a fee for shipping and handling. That's always a red flag.

Those who have fallen victim to the scam say they've seen a single $100 dollar charge on their accounts, or several smaller charges over a period of time.

If you get one of these cards, the attorney general's office wants to know. They keep track of these kinds of things to protect others from falling victim.

The number to call is 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

If you've already fallen victim to the scam, the Attorney General's office says to call your bank.

