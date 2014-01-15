Fort Mill man developed the hottest pepper in the world

Ed Currie has spent more than a decade trying to develop a pepper that would one day be called the hottest in the world. In November, Ed got word from Guinness that his "Carolina Reaper" was officially listed as such, with a Scoville rating of more than 1.5 million. That burns more than 300 times hotter than a jalapeno.

"The AP picked up the story and ran it right after Christmas and it's gone up 20 fold since then," Ed said.

The past few weeks have been a blur. Ed has made national television appearances on major networks and been on radio stations and in newspapers all over the world.

His store "Pucker Butt Pepper Company" in Downtown Fort Mill has been slammed with visitors ever since the news broke.

Ed spent years cross-breeding peppers, trying to develop more heat. When he got the official word that The Guinness Book of World Records now calls his Carolina Reaper the hottest, Ed says, "I fell on my knees and thanked God."

Ed says God has blessed every step of his journey to this point.

He now says the future plans are also in God's hands.

