Big web companies help in the fight against online child porn

There is a little more help in the effort to fight child porn online.

Yahoo!, Google and Microsoft have pledged to do more to remove child porn and other inappropriate photos from searches and YouTube.

WBTV's cyber expert, Theresa Payton shared with us the details and offered advice on how you can help in the fight. Her comments follow:

How it works:

Google will begin using an automated way to find the offensive videos and remove them. Both companies have built new technology that will block the images of children that involve pornography.

Yahoo! has joined in with Google and Microsoft to create a blacklist of search queries that could indicate that a pedophile is searching for child porn on the internet.

How You Can Help in the Fight!

1. If you see child pornography, notify the site immediately.

2. You can also report it by going to the reporting section of the Justice Department website. Click here for a direct link.

3. Safer searching: To help your children avoid tripping onto child porn or other inappropriate material online, try safe search engines built for kids that will help screen out the inappropriate material.

Try:

Google SafeSearch for Kids

Yahoo! SafeSearch

In addition, Google and Microsoft announced that "up to 100,000 search terms will now return no results that find illegal material"

