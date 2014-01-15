Casey and Sandy Parsons back in court to learn custody decision for children

The adoptive parents of missing Rowan County teenager Erica Parsons will be back in court on Thursday to learn what a judge has decided when it comes to the custody of the couples youngest children.

The children, Sadie, 9, and Toby, 7, were taken from the Parsons in July when the investigation began concerning the disappearance of adopted daughter Erica. The children have been staying with the mother of Casey Parsons.

Those family members have said many times that they do not want the children returned to Casey and Sandy Parsons.

Erica Parsons was reported missing by her adoptive brother Jamie in late July, but has not actually been seen or heard from in more than two years.

In reporting the disappearance, Jamie Parsons alleged that his parents mentally and physically abused Erica. Casey and Sandy Parsons deny the abuse and say Jamie made the report because he was angry at being told he had to move out of the home on Miller Chapel Road in Salisbury.

The Parsons maintain that they took Erica to live with a woman named "Nan." They say they believed Nan to be Erica's grandmother. Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials have repeatedly said they don not believe the story told by the Parsons and have been conducting an extensive criminal investigation.

The custody hearing for the two youngest children has been ongoing for several weeks, but in December after days of testimony by witnesses and family members, the judge found the Parsons "adjudicated guilty of abusive behavior" towards Erica.

The judge then announced that the decision for custody would be made in January.

In December Casey Parsons told WBTV that she was confidant that the couple would regain custody of the children.

Sandy and Casey Parsons are not facing any criminal charges.

