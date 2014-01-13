Army vet calls police on himself; turns over marijuana stash

One week after profiling an Army veteran who called police on himself to raise awareness about medical marijuana, WBTV joined Robert Dorr as he went to the Union County Sheriff's Office to drop off his medical files.

Dorr had no problem inviting WBTV into his home last week, insisting that he's an open book, and believes one day he'll win his fight to legalize medicinal marijuana in all 50 states.

"I could have been quiet. I could have just minded my own business," he said.

Dorr decided to call the police on himself in December, and tell them he had a marijuana stash he'd been growing for almost a year. Now, his secret is out, and he's willing to keep fighting.

One week after WBTV's original report, Dorr dropped off his medical files from the VA Clinic in Salisbury. The files mention his use of marijuana several times.

Dorr says the plant has helped curb his post traumatic stress disorder and other medical issues he's suffered for decades. An employee with the Union County Sheriff's Office took the paperwork late Monday afternoon and said she would pass it along to narcotics investigators.

"I don't have any regrets in life," he said.

Dorr's first court appearance is April 8th. He is organizing a meeting for people in favor of medicinal marijuana Saturday afternoon. He expects at least 100 people to attend, many of them veterans.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved