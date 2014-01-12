Woman crashes car into power pole - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman crashes car into power pole

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A woman ran her car into a power pole Sunday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

MEDIC says they transported one person to the hospital after the wreck and that person is expected to be okay.

WBTV will update when more information is released.

